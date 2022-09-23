Chargers week 3 injury report: Justin Herbert questionable vs Jaguars

The final injury report for week 3 was just released for the Los Angeles Chargers and it’s not great news for a lot of big name Charger players.

Justin Herbert is listed as questionable officially for the game vs the Jaguars on Sunday. He didn’t throw in any session open to the media this week and did not participate at all in practice today. They’re giving him as much rest as possible but it’s starting to look like they might just shut him down for the week to give him an extra few days rest since it’s so early in the season and rib injuries tend to linger.

Outside of Herbert, Keenan Allen and starting right tackle Trey Pipkins are also questionable to go along with tight end Donald Parham who has yet to play this season.

Two of the biggest names on the roster, cornerback J.C. Jackson and center Corey Linsley are listed as doubtful. This may be another reason to have Herbert sit this game out. With Linsley out of the game, they are without one of the best pass protectors on the team and the guy who sets protections at the line. If you want to minimize Herbert taking hits, you need Linsley in the game.