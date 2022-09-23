Chargers fans give offensive line passing grades through two weeks, split on worry for Austin Ekeler’s production

To start, let’s take a look at the confidence level of the fan base when it comes to whether or not they believe the Chargers are headed in the right direction.

According to the latest SB Nation Reacts results, only 73 percent of participants believe the team is on the right path. It’s only been two weeks in the regular season and they sit with a 1-1 record, but the injury to Justin Herbert has likely dampened the outlook for many when it comes to this season’s expectations.

The news from his injury has been nothing but positive, but the whole “pain management” through the remainder of this long season still doesn’t bring comfort to fan’s ears.

I also asked the fan base to grade the performance of the offensive line through these first two weeks. The top grade was close, but 47 percent of participants gave the unit a “B” while 44 percent gave them a “C.” Only four percent felt good enough to give them an “A” while another four percent chose a “D.”

Both Corey Linsley and Trey Pipkins were lost for the second half against the Chiefs so there is a chance their presence in those final two quarters may have swayed the minds of those who were polled, but the unit still wasn’t looking all that sterling before their injuries either.

And as it stands, it looks like Linsley may be out this week after failing to practice on both Wednesday and Thursday while Pipkins has been limited all week.

Lastly, I wanted to gauge the temperature on just how worried the fan base is in regards to Austin Ekeler’s slow start to the season.

Of those who voted, 49 percent said they’re concerned about his lack of production while it’s safe to say who aren’t worried are expecting a nice bounce back game this Sunday. I mean, positive regression has to hit at some point, right?