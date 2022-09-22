Chargers Injury Report: Corey Linsley, J.C. Jackson continue to sit out practice

This week’s practices started out on a lower note on Wednesday when the Chargers’ first injury report consisted of six players, five of which are starters. When the team dropped their Thursday injury report, the fan base was met with zero changes.

Both center Corey Linsley and cornerback J.C. Jackson did not practice for the second-straight day. This does not bode well for either of their chances to play against the Jaguars this week.

The same four players who were limited on Wednesday were limited once again. That includes wide receiver Keenan Allen, offensive tackle Trey Pipkins III, tight end Donald Parham, and quarterback Justin Herbert.

Herbert was also seen throwing during an open portion of practice which is a step forward after he did not do that on Wednesday. Whether it was a short pass to Allen or a deep ball to Mike Williams, Herbert did not look to be in visible pain.