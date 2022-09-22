 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steelers at Browns TNF staff picks: Cleveland, Chubb look to bounce back following dramatic loss in New York

The staff is split on who takes home the W on Thursday night.

By Matthew Stanley
NFL: JAN 03 Browns at Steelers Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

For the second week in a row we have a divisional matchup on Thursday Night Football. This week, the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) are on the road to face the Cleveland Browns (1-1).

In year’s past, this would have been a much more exciting game. But this season, these two teams feature high-end defenses and backup-level players at quarterback so I’m expecting a pretty low-scoring game with plenty of defense.

Could this end up being the game the Steelers finally put in rookie QB Kenny Pickett? Not likely, but it’s worth monitoring depending how this game unfolds.

The Chargers played last week on Thursday and both Michael and I picked the Chargers so we’re currently both 0-1 on TNF picks.

Based on the moneyline over at the DraftKings Sportsbook, Michael is taking the favored home team Browns while I have the underdog road team Steelers pulling off the upset.

