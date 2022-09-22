Chargers get the 5th seed in B/R’s early playoff predictions

It really is never too early for playoff predictions.

In a recent article from Bleacher Report, NFL writer Alex Ballentine took it upon himself to predict the three wild card teams for both the AFC And NFC. In a division where it seems like the cream of the crop is rising at an alarming pace, Ballentine as the Chargers making it to the postseason as the fifth seed, ahead of both the Dolphins (sixth) and Broncos (seventh).

“The Los Angeles Chargers came up just short against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football, but the margin between the two teams is razor-thin,” says Ballentine. “Justin Herbert’s squad actually outgained the Chiefs 401-319 and had 21 first downs to their 15, but a pick-six in the fourth quarter made the difference.” “The loss could become even more painful for the Chargers, as these two teams are likely to compete for playoff positioning all year. Herbert also came away from the game with a rib injury, although Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported he is on track to play in Week 3.” “As of right now, L.A. is the clear No. 2 team in the division after playing Kansas City close and earning a Week 1 win over the Raiders that included sacking Derek Carr five times and collecting three interceptions.”

The loss to the Chiefs obviously sets the Chargers back a bit in that they must win their second matchup at home while also finishing with a better record in the division and/or overall. That is a tough ask, especially if the Bolts don’t take advantage of their soft schedule heading into their bye. That’s why I believe this prediction is likely spot on.

The Dolphins surely look to be a playoff team after their recent performance, but only time will tell. As for the Broncos, the returns on Russell Wilson really haven’t been what many would have expected, but there’s still plenty of time for the team to gel by the end of the season.