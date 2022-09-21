Chargers week 3 Wednesday injury report: Herbert Limited

The first of what might be the most watched injury reports in the league was dropped today as the Los Angeles Chargers returned to practice.

There were 6 names on the list that were either limited or did not practice.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen, quarterback Justin Herbert, offensive tackle Trey Pipkins, and tight end Donald Parham Jr were all limited participants in practice on Wednesday.

Center Corey Linsley and cornerback J.C. Jackson both did not participate in practice.

Justin Herbert’s progression and participation in practice will be heavily monitored this week. After a very scary looking injury in the Thursday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs, there was a sigh of relief that he wasn’t placed on the injured reserve. Now he is listed as limited in the first day of practice since the injury and reportedly did not throw in the portion of practice open to the media.

J.C. Jackson was likely given a rest day today. Brandon Staley and his staff have been very cautious with people returning from injury and with Jackson getting his first game action last week after a surgery to remove a bone from his foot, I wouldn’t take this as anything to worry about yet.

I would probably also assume the same thing with Linsley. I would think that they are just giving him as much rest as possible for the tendonitis, and it would also benefit his backup, Will Clapp, to be getting more snaps with the 1st team offense in practice.

Getting Keenan Allen back would be a huge boost to the offense and Donald Parham would also be a welcome sight for this offense. Hopefully they both continue trending up.