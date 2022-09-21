Four Chargers join Justin Herbert with ‘day-to-day’ statuses

On Wednesday, Brandon Staley finally gave the fan base an update regarding Justin Herbert’s rib injury. He continues to be day-to-day and is expected to partake in the individual section of practice.

Staley also announced that four other Chargers players will be day-to-day: Keenan Allen, Donald Parham, Trey Pipkins, and Corey Linsley.

Allen missed the past eight quarters of football after coming up with a hamstring injury against the Raiders. This past Sunday, both Pipkins and Linsley were both knocked out of the game in Arrowhead with a foot and ankle injury, respectively.

Parham has yet to play in a game this season as he continues to rehab a hamstring injury he sustained in training camp over almost two months ago. Without him, the team has had to rely on Tre’ McKitty and veteran Richard Rodgers to backup Gerald Everett.

As it stands, my money is on all four of them playing alongside Herbert on Sunday after having an extended stretch to relax and rehab.