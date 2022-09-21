Justin Herbert was seen throwing Tuesday at Chargers facility

UPDATE: Brandon Staley told media members on Wednesday that Justin Herbert is still day-to-day with his rib injury. He also said he’s feeling more comfortable and will take part in individual drills at practice.

It was a long weekend for Chargers fans who waited patiently to hear any update regarding their franchise quarterback and his rib cartilage fracture he sustained last Thursday night against the Chiefs.

Well, we’ve got a little something.

According to NFL Network’s Bridget Condon, Justin Herbert was seen at the team facility on Tuesday throwing the football and looking about as normal as he could while moving around in a shirt and shorts. Per sources in the building, Herbert did not look to be in any visible pain while throwing or lifting weights, but that’s all a far cry from strapping on the pads and going to battle on Sunday.

But for now, this is about as good as it can look with five more days until the Chargers host the Jaguars. Brandon Staley was quick to call Herbert “day-to-day” following the injury which is a status that hasn’t changed since.

With Staley set to speak with the media this afternoon, we should get a more official update on Herbert’s health just around the corner.