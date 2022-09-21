 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chargers vs. Jaguars 2022 Week 3: By The Numbers

Let’s take a look at this matchup on paper.

By Michael Peterson
Syndication: Florida Times-Union Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Unio / USA TODAY NETWORK

Through two weeks, the Jaguars have been a much better and well-rounded team than they were a season ago. Second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence is looking much more like the franchise cornerstone he’s expected to be while the upgrades on offense have shown they can be leaned upon by the young passer.

Lawrence hasn’t had to do it all by himself, either. The team’s defense just put on a gutsy showing against the Colts where they shutout Jonathan Taylor and company to the tune of 24-0 this past Sunday.

So while this is still what I’d consider the beginning of the “soft” part of the Chargers’ schedule, you still need to take this young and hungry team seriously. That’s especially true if the Bolts are forced to host Jacksonville without Justin Herbert should the team choose to rest him for another week.

As always, this is just a simple “screenshot” of both teams and how they’re faring on both offense and defense thus far in 2022.

Let’s dive in.

Chargers Offense

Total yards per game: 378.0
Points per game: 24.0
Passing yards per game: 302.5
Rushing yards per game: 75.5

Top Performers

Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 613 yards, six touchdowns
Rushing yards: RB Austin Ekeler - 75
Rushing touchdowns: None
Receiving yards: TE Gerald Everett - 125
Receptions: RB Austin Ekeler - 13
Receiving touchdowns: FB Zander Horvath - Two

Chargers Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 319.5
Points allowed per game: 23.0
Passing yards allowed per game: 241.0
Rushing yards allowed per game: 78.5

Top Performers

Tackles: S Derwin James - 15
Tackles for loss: EDGE Khalil Mack - Three
Sacks: EDGE Khalil Mack - 3.5
Passes Defended: CB Asante Samuel Jr. - Three
Interceptions: Three players tied at one
Forced fumbles: Three tied w/ one
Fumble recoveries: None

Jaguars Offense

Total yards per game: 357.0
Points per game: 23.0
Passing yards per game: 247.5
Rushing yards per game: 109.5

Top Performers

Passing: QB Trevor Lawrence - 510 passing yards, three touchdowns
Rushing yards: RB James Robinson - 130
Rushing touchdowns: RB James Robinson - Two
Receiving yards: WR Christian Kirk - 195
Receptions: WR Christian Kirk - 12
Receiving Touchdowns: WR Christian Kirk - Two

Jaguars Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 304.0
Points allowed per game: 14.0
Passing yards allowed per game: 234.5
Rushing yards allowed per game: 69.5

Top Performers

Tackles: LB Devin Lloyd - 17
Tackles for loss: EDGE Josh Allen - Three
Sacks: EDGE Josh Allen - Two
Passes Defended: S Rayshawn Jenkins - Five
Interceptions: Five players tied w/ one
Forced fumbles: EDGE Josh Allen - Two
Fumble recoveries: LB Foyesade Oluokun - One

