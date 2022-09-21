Chargers vs. Jaguars 2022 Week 3: By The Numbers

Through two weeks, the Jaguars have been a much better and well-rounded team than they were a season ago. Second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence is looking much more like the franchise cornerstone he’s expected to be while the upgrades on offense have shown they can be leaned upon by the young passer.

Lawrence hasn’t had to do it all by himself, either. The team’s defense just put on a gutsy showing against the Colts where they shutout Jonathan Taylor and company to the tune of 24-0 this past Sunday.

So while this is still what I’d consider the beginning of the “soft” part of the Chargers’ schedule, you still need to take this young and hungry team seriously. That’s especially true if the Bolts are forced to host Jacksonville without Justin Herbert should the team choose to rest him for another week.

As always, this is just a simple “screenshot” of both teams and how they’re faring on both offense and defense thus far in 2022.

Let’s dive in.

Chargers Offense

Total yards per game: 378.0

Points per game: 24.0

Passing yards per game: 302.5

Rushing yards per game: 75.5

Top Performers

Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 613 yards, six touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Austin Ekeler - 75

Rushing touchdowns: None

Receiving yards: TE Gerald Everett - 125

Receptions: RB Austin Ekeler - 13

Receiving touchdowns: FB Zander Horvath - Two

Chargers Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 319.5

Points allowed per game: 23.0

Passing yards allowed per game: 241.0

Rushing yards allowed per game: 78.5

Top Performers

Tackles: S Derwin James - 15

Tackles for loss: EDGE Khalil Mack - Three

Sacks: EDGE Khalil Mack - 3.5

Passes Defended: CB Asante Samuel Jr. - Three

Interceptions: Three players tied at one

Forced fumbles: Three tied w/ one

Fumble recoveries: None

Jaguars Offense

Total yards per game: 357.0

Points per game: 23.0

Passing yards per game: 247.5

Rushing yards per game: 109.5

Top Performers

Passing: QB Trevor Lawrence - 510 passing yards, three touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB James Robinson - 130

Rushing touchdowns: RB James Robinson - Two

Receiving yards: WR Christian Kirk - 195

Receptions: WR Christian Kirk - 12

Receiving Touchdowns: WR Christian Kirk - Two

Jaguars Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 304.0

Points allowed per game: 14.0

Passing yards allowed per game: 234.5

Rushing yards allowed per game: 69.5

Top Performers

Tackles: LB Devin Lloyd - 17

Tackles for loss: EDGE Josh Allen - Three

Sacks: EDGE Josh Allen - Two

Passes Defended: S Rayshawn Jenkins - Five

Interceptions: Five players tied w/ one

Forced fumbles: EDGE Josh Allen - Two

Fumble recoveries: LB Foyesade Oluokun - One