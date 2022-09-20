Chargers Poll: Is Austin Ekeler’s lack of production worth worrying about?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Chargers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Through two games in 2022, Austin Ekeler has rushed for 75 total yards on 28 carries while catching 13 passes for another 91 yards. That’s 166 yards from scrimmage and zero touchdowns. Through two games.

Ekeler seems to be in more of a timeshare not just in the run game, but both Joshua Kelley and Sony Michel have seen increased work in both third-down situations and near the goal line. That may have to do with Ekeler’s concerning 2.7 yards per carry average, but that only really accounts for his lack of rushing attempts. When he’s failed to find success on the ground, he’s always good to make it up as a receiver. So far, that hasn’t been the case.

We have two additional questions on top of our usual confidence check-in. First, I want to know whether or not the fan base is beginning to worry about Ekeler’s lack of production.

Secondly, I want to see what you’d all grade the performance of the offensive line thus far through the first two weeks of the season. Are you happy with it? Do they have room for improvement?

