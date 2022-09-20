Chargers Daily Links: Should the Chargers start Chase Daniel against the Jaguars?

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Despite the news being better than it could have been regarding Justin Herbert’s rib injury, many have voiced the opinion that the Chargers should rest him against the Jaguars and roll with Chase Daniel as the starter for a week. It would give Herbert seven more days to heal up and some are confident that Daniel can get the job done with the talent the team has around him.

So for today’s discussion, I want to hear your thoughts on the matter. If given the choice, would you sit Herbert for another week? Do you believe Daniel has what it takes to get the Chargers back in the win column, even against a Jags team that just shut out the Colts?

I think he’d have a good chance, but it all comes down to how much Herbert’s pain shrinks over the coming days. If he’s still seen as a game-time decision come Sunday, you might as well let him rest.

Let me know what you think the comments below.

And now for today’s links.

Five takeaways from the Chargers entering week three (Chargers.com)

Derwin James was mic’d up against the Chiefs (Chargers.com)

The Jaguars shut out the Colts ahead of their week three matchup with the Chargers (Chargers Wire)

The Chargers should seriously consider signing Odell Beckham Jr. (Bolt Beat)

The Bucs are signing wide receiver Cole Beasley (ESPN)

The police are investigating an incident where a Raiders fan struck Kyler Murray following Arizona’s win on Sunday (ESPN)

The Bills have outscored the Rams and Titans by a score of 72-17 (Pro Football Talk)

Week three NFL power rankings (CBS Sports)

What we learned from Monday night’s double-header (NFL.com)

Jalen Hurts looks like an MVP candidate (Bleacher Report)