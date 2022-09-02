AFC West Mixtape Ep. 1: Underrated players, OUR GUY for the 2022 season, and honest division record predictions

It’s with great pleasure that I bring you all the very first episode of a new podcast series we’re calling the AFC West Mixtape.

I’m getting together with Pete Sweeney (Arrowhead Pride), Bill Williamson (Silver & Black Pride), and Tim Lynch (Mile High Report) as the managing editors of their respective communities once a month to bring you all a one-stop shop podcast for everything that will be happening within the NFL toughest division.

There’s no doubt that every game between these division rivals will be must-watch football this year and we wanted to make sure none of you miss a single thing.

In this week’s pilot episode, we discussed the each team underrated players — one on offense and one on defense — before we all stake our claim on OUR GUY this season that we feel like, for whatever reason, is poised for a big year. We then conclude the episode with our honest division records for our respective teams.

(Hint: We all think the team we cover is going to be good this season)

If you’re already dying to listen to episode one, you can do so right here.