Chargers Daily Links: Friday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

We’re just nine short days until the Chargers and Raiders take the field inside SoFi Stadium for a revenge game that’s been eight months in the making.

Has anyone ever taken a nine-day nap? Asking for a friend.

We’re heading into the weekend with an open thread. You all know what to do.

And now for today’s links.

Chris Rumph II was mic’d up during the team’s preseason game against the Cowboys (Chargers.com)

Joshua Palmer sat down for a conversation with Hayley Elwood (Chargers.com)

Four things to know about new Chargers running back Sony Michel (Chargers Wire)

Positions most likely to fill the Chargers’ last practice squad spot (Bolt Beat)

22 eye-catching moves from roster cut downs (NFL.com)

Preseason All-NFL team (CBS Sports)

Rankings for the 2023 NFL draft (ESPN+)

Safety Marcus Maye was arrested following a road rage incident (ESPN)

Robert Saleh isn’t concerned about Zach Wilson falling behind (Pro Football Talk)

Fantasy players to add before week one (Bleacher Report)