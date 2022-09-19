Bills vs. Titans, Eagles vs. Vikings MNF Staff Picks: Home teams should get the Ws

The NFL decided to shake up the week one Monday Night Football double header tradition a bit this season by moving the MNF double header to week two.

We have two pretty good games to watch tonight as well as the Tennessee Titans travel to Buffalo to take on red hot Josh Allen and the Bills. Then we have the Minnesota Vikings heading to Philadelphia to challenge the Eagles.

The Bills and Eagles are both favored and I agree with Vegas here. The Bills might be the cream of the crop in the AFC and played like it last week as they stomped the defending Super Bowl Champion Rams on the road. Meanwhile, the Titans struggled in week one against a Giants team almost nobody picked to win the game.

The Eagles look like as complete of a team as they have in years and are a force on both sides of the ball. This game is going to be much closer even just from a talent standpoint as the Vikings look rock solid and have the weapons on offense, including wide receiver Justin Jefferson who is playing like the best WR in football right now, to never really be out of a game.

