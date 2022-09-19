Monday Night Doubleheader Open Thread

The NFL gave us an awesome treat tonight with a double-header of Monday Night Football.

First up is the Titans and Bills which pits two teams that I feel are built similarly on defense with a tough, hard-nosed mentality that wants to bully their opponent in the ground. Offensively, both teams have one of the best at their positions leading their side of the ball. For the Titans, that’s obviously running back Derrick Henry. For the Bills, that’s Josh Allen, but you could also throw in Stefon Diggs who has been BALLING in Buffalo since leaving the Vikings.

Speaking of the Vikings, they play in the second half of the double-header against the Eagles. Minnesota is coming off a dominating performance against the Packers while Philly survived a late rally by the Lions to come away victors in week one. Both of these teams are also well-built on either side of the ball so it’s a perfect matchup to pair with the aforementioned Titans and Bills.

It’s going to be an excellent night of football.

Of course, feel free to use this post to discuss anything and everything on your minds and/or wahtever is is happening in tonight’s Monday Night Football games.