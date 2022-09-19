Chargers Week 2 Rookie Report: Historic Horvath continues his improbable start to the season

Like a week ago, seventh-round rookie fullback Zander Horvath kicked off the scoring for the Chargers in Arrowhead with another touchdown reception. Zion Johnson was also stout once more in the run game against a good Chiefs front seven.

Overall, just three of the team’s seven rookies saw time against Kansas City while two were inactive altogether. With it still super, super early in the season, there’s still plenty of time to see if some of these mid-round picks can make an impact during their first professional seasons.

OG Zion Johnson

Johnson was once again very solid in both phases of the game for the Chargers.

Most notably, Johnson had several excellent reps against defensive tackle Chris Jones who has been one of the best pass-rushing tackles in the league over the last five years. You can check out the clip below:

Zion Johnson against Chris Jones pic.twitter.com/t0MZHgv8yP — Ian Wharton (@NFLFilmStudy) September 16, 2022

Despite showing well on a few plays, Johnson ended the game with a pass block grade of 38.2. It was second-worst on the team only because Matt Feiler had an even more egregious grade of 25.7 when pass blocking. On the other hand, his run block grade of 73.7 was second-best among all offensive lineman who saw snaps on Thursday.

Stock direction entering week one: Up

S JT Woods

Woods was inactive against the Chiefs just one week after being active against the Raiders. As it stands, Alohi Gilman is going to be firmly entrenched ahead of him until he proves he isn’t a liability on the field as a tackler.

Stock direction entering week one: Down

RB Isaiah Spiller

Spiller joined Woods on the inactive list this week. It seems like the signing of Michel and the efficient running of Joshua Kelley is forcing him into more of a redshirt season as opposed to being the bonafide RB2 that we all expected him to be as a rookie.

Stock direction entering week one: Down

DL Otito Ogbonnia

In just 11 snaps on Thursday, Ogbonnia posted an overall game grade of 71.2. He did not record any statistics, but he was solid across the board. Until he sees a bigger role, his stock will remain unchanged.

Stock direction entering week one: Same

OL Jamaree Salyer

Salyer did not see action against the Chiefs. Until anything happens to either Feiler or Johnson, Salyer likely remains on the bench.

Stock direction entering week one: Same

CB Ja’Sir Taylor

Taylor did not see any snaps on defense in week two. The Chargers have thus far decided to roll with four corners only in each of their first two games of the season. Barring an injury, Taylor is likely stuck on the bench.

Stock direction entering week one: Same

CB Deane Leonard

Like Taylor, Leonard has been active but did not see any snaps on defense against the Chiefs.

Stock direction entering week one: Same

FB Zander Horvath

Horvath made a little bit of history on Thursday when he became the first rookie running back/fullback since the 1940’s to record a touchdown catch in each of his first two games in the NFL. For the second consecutive week, he also scored the Chargers’ first touchdown of the game on yet another play-action pass to the flat.

Horvath is seriously living the dream through two weeks of the regular season.

Stock direction entering week one: Up