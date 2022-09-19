Chargers’ best and worst PFF grades vs. the Chiefs in Week 2

The Chargers got an incredibly gutsy — if not near dangerous — performance from Justin Herbert against the Chiefs. He ended the night with three more touchdown passes and an interception that was returned for a touchdown. But to be fair, several parties were at fault for that blunder, but it’s one of the reasons you won’t see Herbert amid this week’s top-five Pro Football Focus grades against Kansas City.

Herbert left Thursday’s loss with an overall mark of 64.0, good for 12th among offensive players. We know he played better than those numbers, but a game-shifting turnover obviously will do him no favors, no matter who ultimately deserves most of the blame.

Overall there were several notable performers on both sides of the ball with the defense earning the team’s highest grade among all players.

Let’s go ahead and check them, shall we?

Offense

Top-5

WR Mike Williams - 81.8

OT Rashawn Slater - 78.7

TE Gerald Everett - 74.7

C Corey Linsley - 74.5

RB Joshua Kelley - 71.9

Worst-5

OG Matt Feiler - 35.1

TE Tre’ McKitty- 46.7

OT Trey Pipkins - 50.5

WR Joshua Palmer - 55.5

C Will Clapp - 59.6

Defense

Top-5

CB Asante Samuel Jr. - 87.7

EDGE Joey Bosa - 83.9

EDGE Khalil Mack - 72.9

S Derwin James - 69.9

LB Kyle Van Noy - 64.2

Asante Samuel Jr. was ROBBED!!



This is an Interception! Chiefs scored on this drive man#KCvsLAC | #Chargers pic.twitter.com/jTUZ66A6DT — Michael Maclane (@Michael_Maclane) September 16, 2022

Worst-5

CB J.C. Jackson - 40.1

LB Drue Tranquill - 40.4

LB Kenneth Murray - 48.6

DT Sebastian Joseph-Day - 49.6

DT Austin Johnson - 53.4