Chargers Daily Links: Monday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

I hope you all enjoyed a nice long, relaxing weekend of watching football or doing anything else that doesn’t induce a tidal wave of stress in your body.

We’re just going to ease our way into this week with an open thread. Feel free to use it as you see fit.

And now for today’s links.

Check out the best photos from Thursday’s game at Arrowhead (Chargers.com)

AFC West standings heading into week three (Chargers Wire)

An interception upheld in the Saints-Bucs game tells us the refs got ASJ’s INT ruling wrong on Thursday (Bolt Beat)

Brandon Staley described what went wrong on the Chargers’ goal-line interception (Charger Report)

Overreactions from the second week in the NFL (ESPN+)

Trey Lance’s season is over after sustaining a serious ankle injury against the Seahawks (ESPN)

Week two grades for NFL teams (CBS Sports.com)

What we learned from Sunday’s slate of NFL games (NFL.com)

Brian Daboll preaches more competition and consistency after Kenny Golladay logged two snaps on Sunday (Pro Football Talk)

The Packers are stoked about the success of their running back duo (Bleacher Report)