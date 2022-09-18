Chargers open as 7-point favorites over the Jaguars at home

The Los Angeles Chargers are starting out as 7 point favorites at home vs the Jacksonville Jaguars for the week 3 matchup at SoFi stadium.

The Jaguars are coming off a huge win, shutting out the Indianapolis Colts today on their way to a 24-0 victory. Their defense was able to come down with 3 interceptions off of Colts quarterback Matt Ryan.

This line could shift to a smaller margin depending on what things look like for Chargers QB Justin Herbert when he starts practicing on Wednesday. Herbert was diagnosed with fractured rib cartilage on Friday and is currently considered “day to day.” However, the line could grow too if they get positive news on Herbert AND positive news on WR1 Keenan Allen.

