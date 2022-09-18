Filed under: NFL 2022 Week 2 Sunday Open Thread Let’s talk football. By Michael Peterson@ZoneTracks Sep 18, 2022, 11:07am PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: NFL 2022 Week 2 Sunday Open Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports The Chargers don’t play today but I wanted to make sure you all had a place to chat should you want one. I hope everyone’s fantasy team’s win and the Broncos/Raiders lose. Enjoy your football Sunday! More From Bolts From The Blue Chargers doctor who punctured Tyrod Taylor’s lung in 2020 also treating Justin Herbert’s rib injury 2022 NFL Week 2 Game Picks, Predictions: Battered Bucs will get everything Saints have in divisional bout Justin Herbert has a rib cartilage fracture, will be day-to-day Justin Herbert’s initial X-rays were negative, more tests to come Chargers @ Chiefs: Week 2 snap counts Chargers fans have middling confidence in Joe Lombardi as the right OC for Justin Herbert Loading comments...
Loading comments...