2022 NFL Week 2 Game Picks, Predictions: Battered Bucs will get everything Saints have in divisional bout

Week two of the 2022 regular season was kicked off with an incredible matchup between two elite quarterbacks on Sunday night. In a game where both quarterbacks made their fair share of highlight reel-worthy plays, only one could end up the victor in the end.

The early window of games today is highlighted by Patriots (-3)-Steelers, Ravens (-3.5)-Dolphins, and Saints-Buccaneers (-2.5). That last game should be quite interesting as Tom Brady’s offensive line is still banged up and that Saints defense is once again one of the most-intimidating in the league.

As for the afternoon slate, I can’t say I’m too excited about many of these matchups. I was very intrigued by Cowboys-Bengals (-7.5) but that game lost a lot of luster following the injury to Dak Prescott. After their win against the Broncos last week, the Seahawks heading to San Francisco (-9) might end up being a fun one, especially as a heated divisional matchup.

Tonight’s night cap is the historic rivalry between the Packers (-10) and Bears, although it hasn’t been much of a rivalry as of late. Regardless, here’s to hoping for some quality football.

As always, all of today’s odds are from the folks at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.