Justin Herbert has a rib cartilage fracture, will be day-to-day

We’ve all been waiting for the results of Justin Hebert’s rib tests from today and it looks like we finally have the answers.

Per NFL Network’s Bridget Condon, Herbert has “a fracture to his rib cartilage” which is actually good news, according to head coach Brandon Staley. He’s currently day-to-day.

A fracture to the rib cartilage as opposed to an actual fractured rib is what makes today’s news much better than it could have been. The timetable for healing is much quicker and a tag of day-to-day is lightyears better than an announcement of “X amount of weeks expected to be missed.”

Which is why they needed today’s tests to tell the whole story after X-rays last night were negative. Justin Herbert seemingly on track to play in the #Chargers’ next game. Good news. https://t.co/PERIuinhUY — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 16, 2022

Herbert’s injury stemmed from a hit take by Chiefs defensive lineman Mike Danna while attempting a pass. After being slow to get up, he was forced to come out for a minimum of one play but returned soon after. He then led the Chargers on a touchdown drive where he threw for 73 more yards and capped it off with a touchdown pass to Josh Palmer.

With a 10-day break between the injury and their week three matchup with the Jaguars, Herbert has plenty of time to heal up before getting back on the field for the Chargers.