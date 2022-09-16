Justin Herbert’s initial X-rays were negative, more tests to come

With just over five minutes remaining in regulation on Thursday night, Chiefs defensive lineman Mike Danna laid into Justin Herbert as threw a short pass to tight end Gerald Everett. The gain went for a first down and moved the chains, but that was far from where the crowd’s eyes were at the time.

Herbert was slow to move from the turf. This is a sight that really hasn’t been seen all that much since he took over as the starting quarterback back in week two of 2020, so fans were expectedly feeling ill.

Despite coming back into the game and throwing for 73 more yards and a touchdown, Herbert was obviously in some crazy pain throughout the remainder of regulation.

While all of the Chargers fan base has been waiting with bated breath for any semblance of news regarding the health of their quarterback, it relieving to finally hear something positive.

According to sources, Herbert’s initial X-rays from Thursday night came back negative. They were clean enough that it made sense why Brandon Staley was so quick to say he was “ok” during the post-game press conference.

With more tests to come today, we’ll keep you all up-to-date as soon as anything else breaks.