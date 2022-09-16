Chargers Daily Links: Day After Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Games against the Chiefs always do a number on the psyche, especially when you’re on the losing end of a game that went the way THAT did.

Missed opportunities. Luck simply refusing to bounce anywhere near the Chargers’ direction. Injuries to the offensive line. All of these things snowballed into a rough second half that had a scary Justin Herbert injury as the rotten cherry on top of it all.

As of now, Herbert is reportedly “okay” according to Brandon Staley but more test and X-rays done today will paint a clearer picture of his immediate health.

After so much happened last night, feel free to continue any and all conversations in this thread. Vent, scream, lecture. Whatever you need to do to start this morning on the right foot.

And now for today’s links.

