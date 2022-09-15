Injury report: Trey Pipkins questionable to return with an ankle injury

Another hit to the offensive line in the 3rd quarter, the Los Angeles Chargers now have an injury to starting right tackle Trey Pipkins.

injury update: Trey Pipkins (ankle) is questionable to return. — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 16, 2022

The Chargers offensive line is now down 2 starting offensive linemen. Trey Pipkins is out with an ankle injury. No real indication when it happened that was memorable but this is not good for the Chargers tonight.

The first drive without Linsley ended in a touchdown but the second drive was a three and out, and now the first drive without Pipkins is also a three and out.

Stepping in at right tackle is last year’s starter Storm Norton. The Chargers really need to get things going offensively and being down 2 starters on the line is not going to help that at all. Including Keenan Allen the Chargers are now down 3 offensive starters.

We’ll see if Justin Herbert and the rest of the offense can come up with some magic to get things going.