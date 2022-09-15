Breaking: Corey Linsley did not return to the field after halftime.

The Los Angeles Chargers had the ball to start the second half so it quickly became obvious that starting center Corey Linsley did not return to the field after halftime.

injury update: Corey Linsley (knee) is questionable to return. — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 16, 2022

This could be a big loss for the Chargers. Linsley is not only one of the best centers in the league, he is who sets the protections at the line for the Chargers offensive line. In addition to the quarterback, the center is who touches the ball on EVERY offensive play.

Will Clapp is his backup and Clapp had a poor preseason with a lot of blown blocks against 2nd and 3rd string defensive linemen. He’ll now have to carry the load until further notice against a very stout interior defensive line from the Kansas City Chiefs, including Chris Jones, one of the best DTs in the league.

Hopefully it’s not anything major because if Linsley can’t return in this game, then is out for any extended period of time, this offensive line will be much worse off.