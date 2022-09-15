 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chargers vs. Chiefs TNF Second Half Game Thread

Clinging to a three-point lead, the Bolts offense needs to find a way to keep the pedal on the floor.

By Michael Peterson
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers are up 10-7.

Somehow it still feels like they’re down on the scoreboard. Take a couple missed throws away and this could easily be a lopsided score. The defense has been spectacular but how long can it last?

Austin Ekeler continues to be non-existent in the passing game. It’s becoming worrisome at this point.

Don’t get me started on the horrific officiating that gifted the Chiefs a stroll down the field prior to their first points of the game.

Let’s hope the second half is even more exciting and much less stressful.

