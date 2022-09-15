Chargers elevate TE Richard Rodgers, WR Jason Moore ahead of TNF

Ahead of tonight’s primetime kickoff, the Chargers have elevated a pair of players from the practice squad in tight end Richard Rodgers and wide receiver Jason Moore. Both moves correspond with Keenan Allen and Donald Parham both having been rule out ahead of tonight’s game.

Rodgers was also called up for the team’s week one matchup with the Raiders where he logged a handful of snaps and failed to haul in his lone target of the game. He’s an eight-year veteran that showed he could be signed off the street and be ready to play despite being signed the week of the Raiders game.

Moore is a former undrafted player out of Division II Findlay University (OH). He spent most of the 2021 season on the practice squad and saw all of his career production up to this point back in 2019 as a rookie.

Without Allen in the lineup tonight, expect the Chargers to lean heavily on Mike Williams, Josh Palmer, and Gerald Everett to make the passing attack go. After his performance this past Sunday, I also wouldn’t be surprised to see DeAndre Carter earn some more snaps this week.