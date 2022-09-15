Chargers Week 2 Inactives: J.C. Jackson is a go!

Week 2 is a little over an hour away and the inactives have dropped for the Los Angeles Chargers.

#LACvsKC Inactives



Easton Stick

Keenan Allen

JT Woods

Isaiah Spiller

Brenden Jaimes

Donald Parham Jr.

Christian Covington pic.twitter.com/zHoy0r2w3S — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 15, 2022

Wide Receiver Keenan Allen was a given as he had already been ruled out earlier in the week. Tight End Donald Parham Jr is the only other injured scratch from the lineup.

Which makes a few of the names on the list of healthy scratches kind of disappointing.

3rd and 4th round picks from this year’s class, Saftey JT Woods and Running Back Isaiah Spiller are both healthy scratches this week. Not a great look for your day 2 and high day 3 picks to be healthy no goes on game day.

Another interesting name here is Christian Covington. The team brought him up from the practice squad this week but he winds up being a healthy scratch.

As I mentioned last week, Easton Stick will likely be on this list every. single. week.

BUT THE BEST NEWS IS J.C. JACKSON IS ACTIVE!!!!

Well, that does it for the inactives. Countdown to kickoff is underway!