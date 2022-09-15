LA vs KC Final Score: Chargers 24 - Chiefs 27

The Los Angeles Chargers had a very up and down game on the road in Kansas City on Thursday night in Week 2. The team had to deal with injuries to two starting offensive linemen, including possibly the most important piece of the puzzle in center Corey Linsley. In the end, they suffered their first loss of the season with a final score of 27-24.

There was also more than a handful of questionable coaching decisions and play calling, specifically settling for field goals in the first half and bad play calling on 3rd down throughout the game.

They also had to deal with four Patrick Mahomes interceptions being overturned by either penalties or drops.

Ultimately it was just too much to overcome and the Chargers drop an ugly game in KC that was not as close as the final score shows.

The Chargers completely fell apart in the second half and it wasn’t just the injuries.

Speaking of injuries, Justin Herbert took a shot to the ribs late in the 4th quarter and was not comfortable for the rest of the game. He will have a few extra days to heal before next Sunday but it didn’t look good at all.

This is a full team loss for the Chargers. The coaching was bad, the players didn’t execute for the full game, and the Chiefs got plenty of assists from the refs.

It’s early in the season but this is an impactful loss on the road against a division opponent.

Now the Chargers have 10 days to recover and figure out how to fix things before the next game.