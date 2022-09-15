BFTB Roundtable: Week 2 score predictions vs. the Chiefs

It’s Chiefs week, baby. It’s primetime. Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes. How much more can you ask for?

With the news of Keenan Allen not suiting up, the odds shifted ever so slightly from earlier this week and it looks like we’ll hit kickoff with the Chiefs as four-point favorites, via DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is currently set at 54 points.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson also looks to be on the path to returning tonight which is a massive dose of juice for a secondary that already have plenty of experience defending Mahomes and the Chiefs offense.

Let’s go ahead and take a look.

Michael Peterson: I was this close to picking the Chiefs in this one. In their own stadium and in primetime just screams like a perfect storm for Patrick Mahomes to have the game of his life, but forget that noise. I’m going full homer. The Chargers will surprise the masses by allowing one touchdown in the first half before weathering the storm in the second half as Mahomes attempts to pass his team to victory. J.C. Jackson returns where he’ll make an impact by erasing Juju Smith-Schuster while the duo of Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack wreaks havoc on the Kansas City backfield. Orlando Brown is a good left tackle, but Mack is out for blood this week after feeling no satisfaction from his three-sack performance against the Raiders.

Justin Herbert will continue proving he doesn’t need a bonafide WR1 to put up points and move the chains. Expect at least one touchdown from a role player this week.

The Bolts will play a complete football game this week and set the tempo for the remainder of the season after leaving Arrowhead victorious.

Final Score: Chargers 31-24

Matthew Stanley: This might wind up being the best game of the first half of the season. With that being said, I think this is a tall challenge for the Chargers to win. A) It’s on the road at one of the hardest road stadiums to win in, in Kansas City. B) The Chiefs showed in week 1 that they are still a very efficient and highly powerful offense. C) The Chargers are without their WR1 Keenan Allen and possibly still CB1 J.C. Jackson, though he will be a game time decision.

However, there’s a few reasons to be optimistic. The Chargers defense looked fantastic in week 1. The offense also looked good until late which was a combination of Lombardi, admittedly, being too conservative and the Chargers game planning for a lot of 3-4 then the Raiders playing mostly 4-3.

The Chiefs also have their own injury concerns. Kicker Harrison Butker is out, their 1st round rookie corner Trent McDuffie is now on IR, and their RG Trey Smith was limited most of the week with an ankle injury.

I initially didn’t want to predict a Chargers win, but I’ve let hope (and hype) creep in and I think I see the Chargers winning this game. The Chargers have won 2 out of the last 3 in KC and they are a better team now than they were when they won there last year.

I think the Chargers can, and will, win this game and I honestly can’t wait to see the internet break because of it.

Final Score: Chargers 34-27

Garrett Sisti: Justin Herbert will need to play a near perfect game and he’s going to be missing some key parts on Offense like Keenan Allen & Donald Parham. I don’t see the Chargers getting as many turnovers as they did last week which means I think it comes down to the final possession again. On a short week I think Andy Reid has this Chiefs team ready at home. I say Chiefs win on the final possession.

Final Score: Chiefs 26-24

