Chargers Daily Links: Thursday Night Football score prediction open thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Happy Game day to you and yours!

Like we always do on Fridays — or otherwise Thursday mornings when the team is playing like tonight— we’re talking score predictions. In the comments below, give us your final score predictions for tonight’s game with a few lines on how you see this one shaking out.

I can already feel the stress flowing through my veins. Sole possession of first place in the AFC West is on the line tonight. Even with the majority of the season still to come, this early game against the Chiefs always feels like it helps set the temp for the remainder of the year.

Here’s to a big night.

And now for today’s links.

