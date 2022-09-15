Chargers vs. Chiefs: How to watch Week 2 matchup

The Chargers will take the field inside Arrowhead Stadium tonight to face a Chiefs team that is nowhere close to relinquishing their AFC West crown to anyone else. Not so long as quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid are still gracing the sidelines.

Leading up to this one, the folks at DraftKings Sportsbook have made minor changes to the opening line, moving from -3.5 in favor of the Chiefs to -4 following the news that Keenan Allen would not be suiting up this week.

However, the Bolts may have received some rather positive news in the last 24 hours as cornerback J.C. Jackson has a good chance of making his debut as a game-time decision. He looked good in warm ups this past Sunday, so don’t be surprised to see #27 on the field later tonight.

Below you can find all the information you’ll need to tune in to tonight’s exciting matchup. For those watching in Amazon Prime Video, be sure to tune in early at 4 p.m. PT for pregame coverage with TNF Tonight.

Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (1-0)

Date: Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022

Kickoff: 5:15 p.m. PT

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

TV: N/A

SB Nation affiliate: Arrowhead Pride

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung

Odds: Chiefs (-4.5) (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Live streaming: Amazon Prime Video, FuboTV (Try for free here!), NFL+ (Local only), Paramount+ (Local only)

International live streaming: NFL Game Pass International

Watch on mobile: Chargers app