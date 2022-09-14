Chargers Week 2 Injury Report: Keenan Allen will not play against KC, J.C. Jackson is questionable

The Chargers just dropped their final injury report of week two and it looks like they’ll officially be without wide receiver Keenan Allen when they take the field in Arrowhead Thursday night. Tight end Donald Parham will also miss another game as he continues to rehab a hamstring injury he sustain early in August.

For a bit of good news, the Chargers may finally get their big-time free agent acquisition back in time to for him to help lead them to victory over a divisional rival. As of Wednesday afternoon, cornerback J.C. Jackson is listed as questionable to play against the Chiefs.

Now I don’t want to jump to conclusions, but we’ve all come to know that “questionable” means “is probably playing” while doubtful usually means “is not likely to play.” Nothing is for certain, but I have a good feeling about seeing #27 on the field come Thursday night.