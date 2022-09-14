Chargers’ best and worst PFF grades vs. the Raiders

In a game where the Chargers’ new-look defense was relied upon to close it out, they came through in a big way with back-to-back strip sacks which effectively slammed the door on Derek Carr and the Raiders.

Khalil Mack welcomed himself to Los Angeles with three sacks and three tackles for loss, including the big strip sack to force a turnover on downs. To no one’s surprise, he was the team’s highest-graded player on defense. However, one offensive player turned a surprisingly big game into the Chargers’ top grade by Pro Football Focus.

If you want to see the rest of the team’s best, and worst, players from their 24-19 win over the Raiders, check it all out below.

Offense

Top-5

WR DeAndre Carter - 90.4

WR Keenan Allen - 82.1

QB Justin Herbert - 79.8

OT Rashawn Slater - 79.0

TE Gerald Everett - 70.4

Herbert threads the needle to DeAndre Carter. Great catch pic.twitter.com/mDnsoobvRL — Billy M (@BillyM_91) September 11, 2022

Worst-5

TE Tre’ McKitty - 29.7

WR Mike Williams - 45.5

OT Trey Pipkins - 53.0

OG Zion Johnson - 54.8

WR Joshua Palmer - 56/5

Defense

Top-5

EDGE Khalil Mack - 87.0

EDGE Joey Bosa - 82.6

LB Drue Tranquill - 77.6

S Nasir Adderley - 76.4

DT Austin Johnson - 76.0

Worst-5

DT Sebastian Joseph-Day - 30.0

CB Michael Davis - 48.7

CB Asante Samuel Jr. - 49.8

LB Kenneth Murray -

LB Kyle Van Noy - 60.2