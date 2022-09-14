 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chargers vs. Chiefs 2022 Week 2: By The Numbers

Let’s take a look at this matchup on paper.

By Michael Peterson
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers and Chiefs are in primetime for a game that will decide which team takes sole possession of the AFC West just two weeks into the new year.

The Chargers looked like a complete team for most of four quarters against the Raiders while Kansas City showed they don’t need Tyreek Hill to light up the scoreboard against the Cardinals. In 2021, these two teams split their season series with a pair of excruciatingly close games.

Can we expect more of the same this season? As a fan of good football, I certainly hope so.

As always, this is just a simple “screenshot” of both teams and how they’re faring on both offense and defense thus far in 2021.

Let’s dive in.

Chargers Offense

Total yards per game: 355.0
Points per game: 24.0
Passing yards per game: 279.0
Rushing yards per game: 76.0

Top Performers

Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 279 yards, three touchdowns
Rushing yards: RB Austin Ekeler - 36
Rushing touchdowns: None
Receiving yards: WR Keenan Allen - 66
Receptions: WR Keenan Allen, RB Austin Ekeler - Four
Receiving touchdowns: Three tied w/ one

Chargers Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 359.0
Points allowed per game: 19.0
Passing yards allowed per game: 295.0
Rushing yards allowed per game: 64.0

Top Performers

Tackles: Three tied w/ six
Tackles for loss: EDGE Khalil Mack - Three
Sacks: EDGE Khalil Mack - Three
Passes Defended: CB Asante Samuel Jr., CB Bryce Callahan - Two
Interceptions: Three players tied at one
Forced fumbles: Three tied w/ one
Fumble recoveries: None

Chiefs Offense

Total yards per game: 488.0
Points per game: 44.0
Passing yards per game: 360.0
Rushing yards per game: 128.0

Top Performers

Passing: QB Patrick Mahomes - 360 yards, five touchdowns
Rushing yards: RB Isiah Pacheco - 62
Rushing touchdowns: RB Isiah Pacheco - One
Receiving yards: TE Travis Kelce - 121
Receptions: TE Travis Kelce - Eight
Receiving Touchdowns: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire - Two

Chiefs Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 308.0
Points allowed per game: 21.0
Passing yards allowed per game: 205.0
Rushing yards allowed per game: 103.0

Top Performers

Tackles: LB Nick Bolton - 10
Tackles for loss: Four tied w/ one -
Sacks: Three tied w/ one
Passes Defended: S Juan Thornhill - Two
Interceptions: None
Forced fumbles: DT Chris Jones - One
Fumble recoveries: None

