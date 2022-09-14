Chargers vs. Chiefs 2022 Week 2: By The Numbers

The Chargers and Chiefs are in primetime for a game that will decide which team takes sole possession of the AFC West just two weeks into the new year.

The Chargers looked like a complete team for most of four quarters against the Raiders while Kansas City showed they don’t need Tyreek Hill to light up the scoreboard against the Cardinals. In 2021, these two teams split their season series with a pair of excruciatingly close games.

Can we expect more of the same this season? As a fan of good football, I certainly hope so.

As always, this is just a simple “screenshot” of both teams and how they’re faring on both offense and defense thus far in 2021.

Let’s dive in.

Chargers Offense

Total yards per game: 355.0

Points per game: 24.0

Passing yards per game: 279.0

Rushing yards per game: 76.0

Top Performers

Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 279 yards, three touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Austin Ekeler - 36

Rushing touchdowns: None

Receiving yards: WR Keenan Allen - 66

Receptions: WR Keenan Allen, RB Austin Ekeler - Four

Receiving touchdowns: Three tied w/ one

Chargers Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 359.0

Points allowed per game: 19.0

Passing yards allowed per game: 295.0

Rushing yards allowed per game: 64.0

Top Performers

Tackles: Three tied w/ six

Tackles for loss: EDGE Khalil Mack - Three

Sacks: EDGE Khalil Mack - Three

Passes Defended: CB Asante Samuel Jr., CB Bryce Callahan - Two

Interceptions: Three players tied at one

Forced fumbles: Three tied w/ one

Fumble recoveries: None

Lining up Derwin James and Khalil Mack next to each other is unfair. James is a freak.



A rush group of James-Mack-Johnson-SJD-Fox-Bosa is way too much fun... pic.twitter.com/Raz2dK5LbD — Tyler Schoon (@tylerjschoon) September 14, 2022

Chiefs Offense

Total yards per game: 488.0

Points per game: 44.0

Passing yards per game: 360.0

Rushing yards per game: 128.0

Top Performers

Passing: QB Patrick Mahomes - 360 yards, five touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Isiah Pacheco - 62

Rushing touchdowns: RB Isiah Pacheco - One

Receiving yards: TE Travis Kelce - 121

Receptions: TE Travis Kelce - Eight

Receiving Touchdowns: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire - Two

Chiefs Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 308.0

Points allowed per game: 21.0

Passing yards allowed per game: 205.0

Rushing yards allowed per game: 103.0

Top Performers

Tackles: LB Nick Bolton - 10

Tackles for loss: Four tied w/ one -

Sacks: Three tied w/ one

Passes Defended: S Juan Thornhill - Two

Interceptions: None

Forced fumbles: DT Chris Jones - One

Fumble recoveries: None