Chargers Daily Links: J.C. Jackson ‘limited’ in Tuesday’s walkthrough

With a short three days between their game against the Raiders and when they take the field in Kansas City against the Chiefs, the Chargers will be utilizing walkthroughs over real practices. Since that is the case, this week’s injury reports are all “estimations”, meaning that the report what the team believes would have happened during a normal game week.

On Tuesday’s report, cornerback J.C. Jackson went from being estimated as a non-participant to “limited” which should create some optimism for the CB1 to return to the field in time to face Patrick Mahomes and that Chiefs offense.

As for the rest of the report, both Keenan Allen and Donald Parham were listed as non-participants. Brandon Staley even went as far as to already announce that Parham would not be playing this week during his media availability on Tuesday.

Lastly, both Rashawn Slater and Drue Tranquill were on the report again but both would have been full-go in a real practice.

