Chargers re-sign DT Breiden Fehoko to the practice squad

A day after the Chargers waived him in favor of veteran Christian Covington on the active roster, defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko has been signed to the practice squad.

There was quite a bit of frustrating on social media over the transaction in the moment, mainly due to there being no clear reason why the Chargers preferred Covington over Fehoko seemingly out of nowhere after the latter was kept on the initial 53-man roster over the former.

With Fehoko having just been inactive against the Raiders, you certainly couldn’t point to recent performance, so what else could there be? Even now, the whole thing still doesn’t make a ton of sense. Many believed Fehoko wasn’t going to clear waivers should he be placed in that situation so his return to the practice squad likely breeds a massive sigh of relief across the fan base.

In 2021, Fehoko recorded 13 total tackles in eight total games with one start. As a rookie, he saw time in two games but did not record any statistics.