Chiefs place first-round cornerback on injured reserve

Ahead of Thursday’s primetime matchup against the Chiefs, it looks like the opponent will be without one of their promising rookies in the secondary.

According to multiple outlets, Kansas City is placing first-round rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury he sustained in week one against the Cardinals. McDuffie is listed as the team’s third cornerback behind Rashad Fenton and second-year standout L’Jarius Snead.

With the recent report on Keenan Allen likely not making it back on the field in time for Thursday night, this news seems to at least level the playing field when it comes to the battle between the Chargers receivers and the Chiefs defensive backs.

While McDuffie is sidelined, seventh-round rookie Jaylen Watson looks to be the next man up as the team’s third cornerback in nickel packages. If that is the case, it’ll be worth watching to see if the Bolts attempt to spread the offense out to force the Chiefs into less-than-than-ideal matchups throughout Thursday night.