Keenan Allen unlikely to play against Chiefs

Following their 24-19 victory over the Raiders, Keenan Allen told members of the media that he had a small chance of returning in time to play against the Chiefs on Thursday.

That small chance is has reportedly been all but squashed.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Allen is unlikely to play against Chiefs as he continues to rehab a hamstring injury he sustained in the first half on Sunday. The Chargers will have a long break afterwards leading up to the Jaguars which will give Allen a full two weeks to recover before returning to the field.

#Chargers WR Keenan Allen is unlikely to play Thursday night against the #Chiefs, but there is optimism after tests that his hamstring injury isn’t anything long-term, per sources. Next game is Sept. 25 against the #Jaguars, two full weeks after the injury. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 13, 2022

Without Allen, Joshua Palmer will get a huge opportunity to step up in his stead and continue his stellar play from this past preseason. Mike Williams will also be leaned upon as he looks to bounce back from a week one performance that saw him grab his first pass in the first quarter before finishing with just 10 yards on two receptions.

Also, don’t be surprised to see DeAndre Carter work heavily into the lineup as well following his surprising performance against the Raiders.