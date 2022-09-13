 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Keenan Allen unlikely to play against Chiefs

The Bolts may be without their top wideout in primetime this week.

By Michael Peterson
NFL: Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers Joint Practice Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Following their 24-19 victory over the Raiders, Keenan Allen told members of the media that he had a small chance of returning in time to play against the Chiefs on Thursday.

That small chance is has reportedly been all but squashed.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Allen is unlikely to play against Chiefs as he continues to rehab a hamstring injury he sustained in the first half on Sunday. The Chargers will have a long break afterwards leading up to the Jaguars which will give Allen a full two weeks to recover before returning to the field.

Without Allen, Joshua Palmer will get a huge opportunity to step up in his stead and continue his stellar play from this past preseason. Mike Williams will also be leaned upon as he looks to bounce back from a week one performance that saw him grab his first pass in the first quarter before finishing with just 10 yards on two receptions.

Also, don’t be surprised to see DeAndre Carter work heavily into the lineup as well following his surprising performance against the Raiders.

