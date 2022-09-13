Chargers Daily Links: Rashawn Slater shows up on first injury report of Week 2

Good morning, Chargers fans!

With the Chiefs coming up fast on Thursday, the Bolts put out their first injury report of the week on Monday. However, as they didn’t actually hit the field to practice, the report is an estimation of what it would have looked like had they suited up.

The non-surprises are obviously Keenan Allen, J.C. Jackson, and Donald Parham. They all would have sat out. Rashawn Slater and Drue Tranquill also appeared on the report with back injuries although both would have been full-participants so I don’t believe there’s much cause for concern there.

Slater looked great against Chandler Jones while Tranquill was as impactful as you would hope in their week one victory, so it’s nice to see neither would have been limited despite the apparent bumps and bruises.

the team did not practice today and participation is an estimate.

And now for today's links.

