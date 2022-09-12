Monday Night Football Open Thread: Seahawks welcome back an orange-clad Russell Wilson

The Broncos are in Seattle for Monday Night Football. Quarterback Russell Wilson is expected to receive a mixed bag of receptions from the Seahawks fan base, and that’s not to mention how he’ll be received by his former head coach in Pete Carroll.

I have Denver winning this game easily which would leave the Raiders as the only team in the division to leave week one without a victory.

I’m perfectly fine with that.

Feel free to use this post as a place to discuss anything and everything regarding tonight’s primetime game.