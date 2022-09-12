Chargers signing DT Christian Covington to the active roster, will waive DT Breiden Fehoko

UPDATE: Brandon Staley has confirmed to team reporter Hayley Elwood that the team will waive Breiden Fehoko in a corresponding move after signing Christian Covington to the active roster.

Goal is to get Fehoko back on practice squad. — Hayley Elwood (@HayleyElwood) September 12, 2022

On Monday, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that the Chargers are signing veteran defensive tackle Christian Covington to the active roster, per his agent David Canter. Covington was not selected as one of the team’s initial player’s on the team’s first 53-man roster after losing out to Breiden Fehoko, but it was still assumed he would be one of the first to be elevated off the practice squad should an occasion arise.

Covington recorded a career-high 52 tackles in 16 games a year ago with three starts. He also notched three tackles for loss and a single sack.

The #Chargers are signing veteran DL Christian Covington to the active roster from their practice squad, per his agent @davidcanter. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 12, 2022

As far as we know, there weren’t any notable injuries sustained by any defensive lineman. In fact, the team kept Fehoko inactive to roll with four bodies along the interior. Until we hear otherwise, whatever is spurring this signing remains to be seen. So as of now, the Chargers will be rostering six defensive tackles on the team and the active roster sits at 54 players.

I’d expect a corresponding move to be announced by the end of the day.