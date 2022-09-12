Broncos vs. Seahawks MNF Picks: Wilson should roll in return to Seattle

The new look Denver Broncos travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks on Monday Night Football in week one. The Broncos have a new coach, new owners, and even a new franchise quarterback in former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wilson gets to start the season off with a revenge game against his old team, and I think he ends up coming out the victor when it’s all said and done. This offseason, he went to a fairly loaded Broncos team with plenty of stud receiving options to go along with a better offensive line and a notable running back situation that is certainly better than the one he had in Seattle. Oh, and his defense is also much better than the one he had in 2021.

The fine folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook also believe the Broncos are going to come home from Seattle with a win as they have Denver as 6.5-point favorites.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, still have a great receiving corps, but that’s where the roster is pretty top heavy. I think the Seahawks are going to have a rough time against a talented Broncos team with a new scheme, meaning there isn’t much tape for them to work off to prepare for the game.

I don’t think it will quite be a blow out since the “12th man” environment in Seattle is always difficult, and the Broncos new scheme will be something for them to get used to as well.

I think the Broncos win the game 24 - 13.

