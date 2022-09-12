Chargers Daily Links: Victory Monday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

HAPPY #VICTORYMONDAY!!!!!

The Chargers shut the door on the Raiders when it mattered most to escape week one with a dramatic 24-19 victory. Justin Herbert played an efficient and clean game with 279 yards, three touchdowns, and zero turnovers. Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa combined for 4.5 sacks. The defense picked off Derek Carr three times.

Besides the offense coming to a screeching halt in the fourth quarter, the Chargers did just about everything we could have asked for, including some strong special teams play from punter J.K. Scott.

As always, feel free to use this post to continue the conversation from yesterday! What a way to begin the season!

And now for today’s links.

Five takeaways from the team’s season opening victory over the Raiders (Chargers.com)

Top quotes from from players, coaches following Sunday’s win over Las Vegas (Chargers.com)

Khalil Mack played lights out against his former team (Chargers Wire)

Do the Chargers need to address issues with Joe Lombardi’s play-calling? (Bolt Beat)

Week one overreactions (ESPN+)

Which contenders should be worried after their week one performance? (ESPN+)

The Cowboys will be without Dak Prescott for multiple weeks (CBS Sports)

What we learned from week one’s slate of games (NFL.com)

Von Miller wants overly-aggressive chip blocks to be banned from the NFL (Pro Football Talk)

The Cowboys were getting roasted on social media Sunday night (Bleacher Report)