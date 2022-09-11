Chargers open up as 3-point underdogs on the road vs. the Chiefs in Week 2

After a solid win over a divisional opponent at home in week one, the Los Angeles Chargers head into Week 2 as three-point underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs are going to be at home coming off a dominant 44-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Patrick Mahomes, despite no longer having Tyreek Hill, put up 360 passing yards and 5 touchdowns on only 30 passes.

The Chargers are going to be on the road for the first time, possibly still without star free agent acquisition cornerback J.C. Jackson and now possibly without Keenan Allen, as well, who left Sunday’s game in the first half and didn’t return due to a hamstring injury.

After an underwhelming performance in the second half against Las Vegas, Justin Herbert and the offense will have to put together a more complete game if they want to keep up with Mahomes and the Chiefs on their own turf. The O/U from our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook is currently 54 and based on what both offenses did this week, I’d be tempted to smash the over.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.