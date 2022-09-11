Keenan Allen says there’s a small chance he can return to face Chiefs on TNF

During the first half of the Chargers’ 24-19 victory over the Raiders on Sunday afternoon, wide receiver Keenan Allen pulled up in the middle of running a route holding his hamstring. He immediately walked gingerly to the sideline where he was immediately listed as questionable to return. By the start of the second half, Allen was officially ruled out and wouldn’t return.

But somehow, the Chargers managed to hold off their divisional rival without the help of their top wideout or much help from Mike Williams.

However, while that’s a good sign for this team’s ability to count on others to make plays, the Bolts likely aren’t thrilled at the idea of having to face he Chiefs on a short week without Allen.

Following Sunday’s win, Allen told the media that he “possibly” could be ready in time for Kansas City but called that a “small possibly.”

Chargers WR Keenan Allen says he “possibly” can go Week 2 after suffering hamstring injury today. On a short week? “Small possibly.” — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) September 12, 2022

If Allen is not able to go later this week, Williams and Josh Palmer will be looked at to carry the load. In two games against the Chiefs in 2021, Williams had 171 receiving yards and two scores.