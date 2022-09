Garrett and Jamie recap the Chargers win over the Las Vegas Raiders on the Lightning Round Podcast: After Hours. They live streamed their reactions about how the Chargers got the win and some turning points in that game. They answer questions about Bryce Callahan and Rashawn Slater being the unsung heroes, Khalil Mack NOT being washed, Asante Samuel Jr. bouncing back and how the offense stalled late?

Join the Lightning Round Podcast Patreon!