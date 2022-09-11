Final Score: Chargers 24 - Raiders 19

The Los Angeles Chargers start the season off 1-0 this year with a big divisional win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chargers win 24-19 in a game that the scoreboard has closer than what we saw on the field. The Chargers had a fairly dominant performance on defense and offensively the first half was pretty dominant as well.

Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi slowed things down in the second half with a big lead, which he will likely hear about all week, but it was a great team win and showed that a lot of the concerns about this team from last season have been corrected.

Keenan Allen left the game in the first half with a hamstring injury and did not return, so that will be something to watch on the short week with the team heading to Kansas City for Week 2, which will come around quickly as the Chiefs and Chargers play on Thursday night.

It’s great to start the season off with a win, at home, against a divisional opponent.

Next up, the Chiefs.