In-Game Injury: Keenan Allen leaves with Hamstring Injury

After a fast start for Keenan Allen in week 1 vs the Las Vegas Raiders, he has left in the first half with a hamstring injury.

Chargers WR Keenan Allen just pulled up and grabbed his hamstring.



He left the game and went right to the blue medical tent. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 11, 2022

Keenan pulled up on a route and grabbed his hamstring before limping off the field. He went to the blue tent and they haven’t given an update yet but I would think his day might be done.

DeAndre Carter is getting plenty of snaps in Keenan’s absence, and Joshua Palmer is now taking over Keenan’s role in the offense.

Hopefully it isn’t too serious and he only winds up missing time in this game and doesn’t miss any additional time. With the Kansas City Chiefs coming up on Thursday night it’s a quick turn around and doesn’t give Allen a lot of time to get healthy and get back out there for the Chargers. Next man up it is.